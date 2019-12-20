Awan sees ‘personal vendetta’ in Musharraf treason case verdict

PM’s aide on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that “personal anger and malice” was seen in the special court verdict against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

Awan said so while speaking to the media in Islamabad. She said it was the government’s responsibility to take action if something happened contrary to the constitution and law.

“It is our legal right to file a reference in the Supreme Judicial Council,” the PM’s aide said.

On Thursday, the government announced filing a reference against Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth of the special court that announced verdict in Musharraf’s case.

Referring to paragraph 66 of the verdict, Law Minister Farogh Naseem said Justice Seth was “mentally unfit and incompetent” and he must be restrained from performing any administrative or judicial duties.

In the detailed judgment, Justice Seth said in paragraph 66: “We direct the Law Enforcement Agencies to strive their best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days.”

The remarks in the detailed verdict have since stirred up a storm in the country.

