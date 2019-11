The Sindh College Education Department has ordered recruitment of 1,500 lecturers in all colleges.

According to a notification, there are 780 seats for men and 720 for women. The applicants will have to pass the Sindh Public Service Commission exam.

They will be appointed in BPS-17, according to the notification.

A five per cent quota has been reserved for people with disabilities and minorities, sixty per cent for people living in rural areas and forty per cent for people in cities.

