Shehbaz Sharif suggests three names for new chief election commissioner

Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the appointment of the chief election commissioner.

The incumbent commissioner’s term ends on December 6. Shehbaz pointed out in his letter that the posts of two members of the ECP are still vacant. The government and opposition haven’t been able to agree on the names of the two new members. He pointed out that the ECP needs three a bench of at least three members under Section 3 of the Elections Act, 2017.

“The consequence will be that the ECP will become dysfunctional on the said date, unless a new CEC or one of more members is appointed meanwhile,” said Shehbaz.

He said that under Article 213 (2A) of the Constitution, the prime minister is supposed to forward three names for the post of chief election commissioner after consulting with the leader of the opposition.

“I am taking the initiative after a long wait with a hope to hear from you,” he said, putting forward the names of Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmed Tarar.

Jilani is a diplomat who has served as the ambassador to the United States and foreign secretary. He currently serves as a senior director at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies.

Tarar is a member of the Federal Public Service Commission and has served as a secretary in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry IT and Telecom and Cabinet Division.

Khosa is a retired civil servant who served as a federal secretary. He is also the brother of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa.

Shehbaz said he had written multiple letters to PM Khan about the appointment of the two members from Balochistan and Sindh. He urged that they must both make “serious, sincere and genuine efforts to evolve a consensus” on the issue.

His director also wrote a letter to the Senate secretary and National Assembly secretary, putting forward the names of Nisar Durrani, Justice (retd) Abdul Rasul Memon and Aurangzeb Haq for Sindh and Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Muhammad Rauf Atta and Rahila Durrani for Balochistan.

The Islamabad High Court suspended the presidential notification appointing the two members. Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui from Sindh and Munir Ahmed Khan Kakar from Balochistan were appointed on August 22. The two posts had been vacant since January 26, after the retirement of Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and Justice (retd) Shakeel Baloch. The law requires the posts to be filled in 45 days but President Arif Alvi appointed the two members after seven months.

However, the electoral body did not administer the oaths to them, claiming that their appointments were unconstitutional. The opposition had criticised the step taken by the president too. Since then, a deadlock has been continuing between the government and the opposition over the matter.

A PML-N member, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, filed a petition in court challenging their appointments. He has argued that the appointments were a direct violation of the Constitution, adding that the notification issued on August 22 should be “blacklisted”.