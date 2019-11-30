Saturday, November 30, 2019  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Qureshi hopeful of opposition’s cooperation on army chief’s tenure extension

2 hours ago
Qureshi hopeful of opposition’s cooperation on army chief’s tenure extension

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed on Saturday his hopes that the opposition would cooperate with the government with regard to extension in tenure of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Whatever the government did regarding extension in the army chief’s tenure it did remaining within the ambit of constitution,” the minister told reporters in Multan.

He said the government would proceed with the matter after issuance of a detailed verdict by the Supreme Court. “It is hoped that the opposition will cooperate in legislation,” Qureshi added.

The comments by the foreign minister came days after the Supreme Court decided to extend General Bajwa’s tenure as the army chief for six months. The court had asked the government to submit an undertaking that the parliament would enact a law on this in six months.

Qureshi further said the government wanted to fix any imperfections in the procedure. The opposition would demonstrate responsibility by cooperating with the government, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
government opposition Shah Mehmood Qureshi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Qureshi, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi , government, opposition, army chief, tenure, extension
 
MOST READ
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.