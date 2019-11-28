Thursday, November 28, 2019  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Government

PML-N’s Rana Tanveer appointed Public Accounts Committee chief

1 hour ago
PML-N’s Rana Tanveer Hussain has been appointed chairman of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee.

Tanveer says the committee needs to improve its functioning. He said the PAC’s subcommittees haven’t been working according to their expectations.

In order to improve how the committee functions, we will work faster, he said. Tanveer’s name was submitted for consideration by PTI MNA Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak. It was supported by Mushahid Hussain and Pervaiz Ashraf. No one else opposed his appointment.

He is replacing Shehbaz Sharif as the PAC chief. Shehbaz, who is also the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, stepped down from the post. The PML-N had decided to give Tanveer’s name in May.

The PAC is responsible for examining the funds granted by parliament for government expenditures.

