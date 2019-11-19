Tuesday, November 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PM welcomes release of professors kept hostage for three years

2 hours ago
PM welcomes release of professors kept hostage for three years

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed on Tuesday the release of two professors kept hostage in Afghanistan since 2016.

“Pakistan welcomes [the] release of professors Kevin King and Timothy Weeks in Afghanistan” the PM said in a tweet.

The prime minister appreciated the steps taken by all stakeholders involved to make it possible.

“As part of the international community working to bring peace and end the suffering of the Afghan people, Pakistan has fully supported and facilitated this release as part of its policy of supporting initiatives for a negotiated political settlement of the Afghan conflict,” he wrote.

The prime minister expressed hope that this step would boost the confidence of all parties involved to re-engage in the peace process. “Pakistan remains committed to facilitating this peace process,” he said.

Taliban’s release of American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, both professors at the American University in Kabul, comes one week after President Ashraf Ghani announced that Afghanistan would free three high-ranking Taliban prisoners in an apparent swap that he hoped would help jump start peace talks.

