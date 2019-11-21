PM Khan appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Raza as CJCSC

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza as the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee with effect from November 27, 2019, the PM House said in a statement on Thursday.

Gen Zubair Hayat, the current CJCSC, is retiring on November 27. Lt General Raza is currently serving as the chief of general staff at the army headquarters.

The statement also confirmed that a notification for the “re-appointment” of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as chief of army staff has already been issued on August 19.

Lt General Raza is a graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta and NDU in Islamabad. He also attended the Inf Coy Command Course in Germany in 1994.

The general officer carries with him a varied experience of command, staff and instructional appointments.

He assumed the appointment of CGS on September 10 2018.