Paying taxes is your national duty, PM Khan tells businessmen

Prime Minister Imran Khan has told the business community to consider paying taxes as their “national duty”.

In an event in Islamabad, the premier said that a country can’t even return its loans if there are no opportunities for creation of wealth.

“If we don’t pay taxes then we can’t compete with the world,” PM Khan said. He, however, said that the country’s tax collection was going up.

Referring to foreign loans that Pakistan obtained from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, China and UAE, PM Khan said he is thankful to friendly countries for helping Pakistan but he added that it hurts the country’s dignity.

The premier said that he is thankful to Allah and his team for stabilising the economy and currency.

“Foreign investors are showing interest in Pakistan,” he said. “It’s a good sign for Pakistan.”

PM Khan said that the country was run on an ad-hoc basis in the past. “I have never seen long term policies being made in Pakistan.”

However, PM Khan said that his government is preparing long term trade and investment policies to improve the country’s economy.