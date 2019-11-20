Pakistan re-elected to UNESCO’s executive board: FO

Pakistan has been re-elected to the executive board of the UNESCO by securing 154 votes, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said Wednesday.

The election was held in Paris earlier on Wednesday, the FO spokesperson said in a tweet.

“This success is another affirmation of the trust that the international community reposes in Pakistan and our contributions to the important work of UNESCO,” he said.

Moin-ul-Haque, Pakistan’s ambassador to France, termed Pakistan’s re-election as the country’s “victory”.

“The victory is testimony of Pakistan’s high profile in UNESCO and its long-standing positive contributions for promoting educational, cultural and scientific cooperation amongst nations,” the ambassador said.