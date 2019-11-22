Friday, November 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Government

Pakistan condemns attempt to burn Holy Quran in Norway

2 hours ago
File photo: AFP

Pakistan strongly condemned on Friday an attempt by an extreme right-wing group to burn the Holy Quran in a recent demonstration in Kristiansand, Norway.

‘Stop the Islamisation of Norway’ is the name the group goes by. It held a protest against Islam on November 16 and attempted to burn a copy of the Quran.

“We respect all the religions and expects others to respect ours,” Mohammad Faisal Khan, the spokesperson for the Foreign Office, said in a statement.

In September 2019, a 22-year-old Norwegian man attempted to kill Muslim worshipers in a mosque in Oslo.

Just three worshipers were inside the Al-Noor mosque when the shooter opened fire. He was overpowered by an elderly man. No one was killed in the attack.

The anti-Islam protest sparked anger among Muslims across the world. According to a reporter, over 150,000 Muslims lives in Norway alone.

According to Anadolu news agency, the Turkish government asked the Norwich government to “prevent such actions” and “bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible”.

“Islamophobia and xenophobia becoming ever more alarming recently is an issue that needs to be tackled immediately,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

“These attacks are not only aimed at Muslims, but also pose a threat to all humanity,” the ministry said.

