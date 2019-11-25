Musharraf treason case: Government wants court to postpone verdict

The PTI government requested on Monday the Islamabad High Court to stop a special court from announcing its verdict in a high treason case against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

The special court had reserved its verdict on November 19 and said that it will be announced on November 28.

In its petition, the interior ministry requested that the verdict in the high treason case be stopped until a new prosecution team is formed.

In October, the government had sacked the entire prosecution team formed by the previous PML-N government.

On October 24, the interior ministry de-notified the prosecution and constitutional teams, as well as the research assistant working on the high treason case against Musharraf. The notification said that the step was taken under Section 4-A of the Central Law Officers Ordinance, 1970, which deals with appointments made by the president. It says that the services of the teams have been “disengaged”.

Musharraf has separately asked the Lahore High Court to suspend the special court’s reserved verdict until he is healthy enough to appear before the court.

Musharraf was indicted in the case in March 2014 for suspending the Constitution in 2007. In 2016, he left to seek medical treatment in Dubai and hasn’t returned since.