Monday, November 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Musharraf treason case: Government wants court to postpone verdict

7 mins ago
Musharraf treason case: Government wants court to postpone verdict

File photo: AFP

The PTI government requested on Monday the Islamabad High Court to stop a special court from announcing its verdict in a high treason case against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

The special court had reserved its verdict on November 19 and said that it will be announced on November 28.

In its petition, the interior ministry requested that the verdict in the high treason case be stopped until a new prosecution team is formed.

In October, the government had sacked the entire prosecution team formed by the previous PML-N government.

On October 24, the interior ministry de-notified the prosecution and constitutional teams, as well as the research assistant working on the high treason case against Musharraf. The notification said that the step was taken under Section 4-A of the Central Law Officers Ordinance, 1970, which deals with appointments made by the president. It says that the services of the teams have been “disengaged”.

Musharraf has separately asked the Lahore High Court to suspend the special court’s reserved verdict until he is healthy enough to appear before the court.

Musharraf was indicted in the case in March 2014 for suspending the Constitution in 2007. In 2016, he left to seek medical treatment in Dubai and hasn’t returned since.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
pervez musharraf treason case
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Musharraf, High Treason Case, Pakistan, Imran Khan
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.