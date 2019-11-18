Nations are built with passion, not just intelligence: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Havelian-Mansehra Motorway in a ceremony on Monday.

He said that nations are built with passion and not just intelligence.

The 39.3km Havelian-Mansehra section of the 118km-long Havelian-Thakot motorway will reduce the travel time by up to 2.5 hours between Islamabad and Mansehra.

The four-lane controlled access motorway is part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and will serve as the main route for commercial traffic between the two countries.

According to statistics by the National Highway Authority, the average daily traffic is estimated at 10,000 vehicles per day during the current year, and around 21,000 and 28,000 vehicles per day in years 2024 and 2029 respectively.

The premier said the motorway is part of CPEC. “CPEC will benefit the nation,” he said, adding that today, CPEC is not just a road project. It is also providing technical education to our youth, he said.

Speaking about agriculture, the premier said that if we only learn how to utilise water efficiently and learn techniques from China, it would increase production.

He called Pakistan special. “We need to spend on our youth and their education,” he said.

Speaking about JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the Azadi March sit-in, PM Khan said that if you go up to the children recruited by the party from madrassas and ask them why they’re at the sit-in, they respond that ‘Islam is in danger’ and ‘We are here to save Islam’.

“They don’t know what they are doing,” he said, adding that what he found most sad was that when it rained during the sit-in, the protesters were suffering outside while Fazlur Rehman comfortably sat inside his heated container.

“There is no greater sin than selling Islam to make money,” PM Khan said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.