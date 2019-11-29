Don’t follow motorway, highway rules? Be ready for massive fines

Violating traffic rules on Pakistan’s highways and motorway just got more expensive. The Ministry of Communications has announced a list of higher fines for traffic violators.
Speeding will now land you a fine of Rs1,500 if you’re on a motorcycle and Rs2,500 in a car. Public Service Vehicles, which are vehicles that carry people for money, like taxis or buses or even Careems and Ubers, will be fined Rs10,000 for speeding. If they drive more than 40km/h over the speed limit, the fines will be even higher.
Not obeying traffic lights also costs a pretty penny now: jumping a red light costs Rs5,000. If you drive through a flashing red light, it’ll cost you Rs2,000 and driving through a flashing yellow light will cost you Rs1,000.
Buses and coaches with more than the allowed number of people will be fined Rs5,000.
Here are some of the other major fines:
All these new fines were published in the Gazette of Pakistan. The ministry increased the fines by making changes to the made some changes to the Twelfth Schedule to the National Highways Safety Ordinance, 2000. The changes were made after the ministry consulted with the highway and motorway police.
