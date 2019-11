Inter-Services Public Relations DG Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Monday that the Pakistan Army and the government were on the same page.

The ISPR DG told ARY News that there were no differences between the army and the government. It was the constitutional responsibility of his institution to support the democratically elected government, he added.

Rejecting different rumours, Major General Ghafoor said the army chief and the prime minister were in contact with each other.