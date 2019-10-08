Pakistan wants to expand economic cooperation with China: foreign minister

File photo: Shah Mahmood Qureshi/Facebook

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that Pakistan wants to expand its bilateral economic cooperation with China.

Qureshi, who is currently in Beijing along with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other officials, said that his government told Chinese officials that it wants to see more investments in the country.

“We told them that their investments and personnel will be protected,” the minister told reporters. “It will definitely boost their confidence in Pakistan.”

He said Pakistan wants the whole region, especially the landlocked Central Asian countries and Afghanistan, to benefit from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Qureshi further said that PM Khan and Chinese leaders have exchanged views on economic and regional issues.

“We always have had a great relationship with China,” he said, adding that the prime minister was warmly welcomed by Chinese officials.

PM Khan and other Pakistani officials will return to Islamabad on Thursday.