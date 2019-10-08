Tuesday, October 8, 2019  | 8 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Pakistan wants to expand economic cooperation with China: foreign minister

3 hours ago
 
Pakistan wants to expand economic cooperation with China: foreign minister
File photo: Shah Mahmood Qureshi/Facebook

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that Pakistan wants to expand its bilateral economic cooperation with China.

Qureshi, who is currently in Beijing along with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other officials, said that his government told Chinese officials that it wants to see more investments in the country.

“We told them that their investments and personnel will be protected,” the minister told reporters. “It will definitely boost their confidence in Pakistan.”

He said Pakistan wants the whole region, especially the landlocked Central Asian countries and Afghanistan, to benefit from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Qureshi further said that PM Khan and Chinese leaders have exchanged views on economic and regional issues.

“We always have had a great relationship with China,” he said, adding that the prime minister was warmly welcomed by Chinese officials.

PM Khan and other Pakistani officials will return to Islamabad on Thursday.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
China Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, China, Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad
Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Karachi man donned wife's burqa to rob stores
Karachi man donned wife’s burqa to rob stores
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.