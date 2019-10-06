CPEC projects are not being delayed: minister

File photo: AFP

Khusro Bakhtiar, the federal minister for planning and development, rejected the reports on Sunday that the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were being delayed.

The minister told reporters in Islamabad that the federal and Balochistan government have finalized Gwadar master plan 2016, adding that energy projects under the CPEC will be completed on their time.

He said that the Pakistani leaders will discuss more development projects with Chinese leaders during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s forthcoming visit to China.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar and Finance Adviser Hafeez Sheikh will be accompanying the premier on the visit.

The Pakistani delegation will discuss the CPEC, Karachi-Peshawar ML-1 railway track and other affairs with Chinese officials.

PM Khan will leave for a three-day visit to China on Monday, where he would discuss with the Chinese leadership several affairs, including the CPEC and the Kashmir dispute.

The minister thanked Chinese leadership for supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue and said that his government wants to take the country’s relationship with China to new heights.

The country’s economy is heading into right direction, he said, adding that 19 countries are ready to invest their money in Pakistan.