China says paying close attention to situation in India-administered Kashmir

PID picture: Chinese president Xi Jinping receives PM Imran Khan in Beijing on October 9, 2019.

China is paying close attention to the current situation in India-administered Kashmir and want the dispute resolved according to the UN Security Council resolutions, a joint statement issued by Beijing and Islamabad said Wednesday.

“China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and other government officials are currently in China. They will return to Islamabad on Thursday.

During his two-day visit, PM Khan met Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and Chinese businessmen.

The statement said that Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to the “One China Policy”.

“Supporting One Country Two Systems, Pakistan reiterated that affairs of Hong Kong were China’s internal matter and all countries should uphold international law and basic norms of non-interference in internal affairs of other countries,” it read.

The Pakistani officials told their Chinese counterparts that the Government of Pakistan had established a CPEC Authority to oversee the expeditious implementation of CPEC projects.

“Both sides maintained that the second phase of CPEC will promote industrial and socio-economic development in Pakistan,” the statement said.

PM Khan thanked the Chinese leadership for China’s consistent support for Pakistan’s economic development.