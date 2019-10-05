Australia joins hands with Pakistan to tackle environmental challenges   

Photo: Radio Pakistan

Australia wants to help Pakistan cope with environmental challenges and water conservation.

An Australian delegation led by High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shawon expressed the country’s desire to collaborate, reported Radio Pakistan.

The delegation appreciated the government’s initiatives for protecting the environment and trying to tackle climate change.

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said Australia-Pakistan partnership will help boost Pakistan’s efforts for environmental conservation and reducing the country’s disaster vulnerability.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.