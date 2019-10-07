Monday, October 7, 2019  | 7 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Government

Army chief reaches China few hours before PM Khan

33 mins ago
 
General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrives to attend the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. File photo: AFP

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached China a few hours before Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to land in Beijing, ISPR DG Asif Ghafoor confirmed.

In a tweet, the military spokesperson said that General Bajwa will meet Chinese military officials, including the commander of People’s Liberation Army and vice chairman of the central military commission.

PM Khan, accompanied by a high-level delegation, will arrive in China on a two-day official visit at 6am on Tuesday.

During his official visit, he will meet Chinese president Xi Jinping and premier Li Keqiang.

General Bajwa will also accompany PM Khan in meetings with president Jinping and premier Keqiang, according to the ISPR DG.

A number of agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries during PM Khan’s visit, the foreign office said.

