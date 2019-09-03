Talks between India, Pakistan over Kartarpur Corridor Wednesday: FO

The third round of talks between India and Pakistan over the Kartarpur Corridor will be held on Wednesday at Atari, the Foreign Office said Tuesday.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Pakistani and Indian officials will discuss and finalise the draft agreement on opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

“Pakistan remains committed to expedite the opening of the corridor,” FO spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said.

Pakistan has decided to complete the process of issuance of visas to Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world to attend the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Nankana Sahib.

Speaking at the International Sikh Convention in Lahore’s Governor House, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Pakistan will facilitate Sikhs from all over the world and ease the visa regime for them.

“Kartarpur is your Madina and Nankana Sahib is your Makkah,” he said. “We [Muslims] can’t even imagine someone keeping us away from Makkah or Madina,” the premier said amid applause from the Sikhs in the audience.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.