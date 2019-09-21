Premier in US to raise a voice for Kashmir: Haque

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit is aimed at raising a voice for the people of Kashmir, Naeemul Haque, the prime minister’s special assistant, said Saturday.
“The basic reason behind Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit is Kashmir,” Haque told SAMAA TV in New York.
The PM’s special assistant said that the United Nations passed a resolution to give Kashmiris rights to their future almost 70 years ago. However, he said that the resolution has not been implemented till today.
“India has stopped this plebiscite by using delaying tactics,” Haque said, adding that India has turned Kashmir into a police state.
He warned that New Delhi will have to face the consequences if it doesn’t leave aside its stubbornness over Kashmir.
“The people of India have been divided over Kashmir and it could destroy the state of India,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government ended Kashmir’s special status on August 5. Over 5,000 people were detained, including politicians and human rights activists, ahead of India’s decision to strip the valley of its autonomous status.
PM Imran Khan had sought US president Donald Trump’s mediation to resolve the Kashmir dispute and the US president assured him that he will play his role to deescalate tensions between the two neighbours.
During his visit to the US, PM Khan will meet president Trump twice on September 23 and 24.
On September 27, he will address the UN General Assembly.