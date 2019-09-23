PM Khan, Britain’s Johnson discuss Kashmir, Iran on UNGA sidelines

Prime Minister Imran Khan met on Monday his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

In a statement, the British government said that the two leaders discussed the bilateral relations between the UK and Pakistan.

The upcoming visit of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was also discussed at the meeting, it said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be visiting Pakistan in October. This will be the first official visit by a member of the British royal family to Pakistan since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla visited the country.

Related: Prince William, Kate Middleton to visit Pakistan in October

Khan and Johnson also discussed the regional issues, including tensions with Iran and peace efforts in Afghanistan.

“They also discussed Kashmir and Prime Minister Khan underlined his concerns about the current situation,” the statement added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.