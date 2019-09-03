Tuesday, September 3, 2019 | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Government
Pakistan’s future is linked to democracy: COAS
Usman Khan
44 mins ago
Says it is the beginning of change
Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan’s future is linked with democracy. He said it is the beginning of change.
“The youth can change the direction of the sea,” General Bajwa told Sindh students in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. “The youth bring about change all over the world,” he said.
The army chief said that Sindh is the soul of Pakistan and it played an important role in the creation of Pakistan.
General Bajwa said that the army rid Karachi of terrorists.
TOPICS:
Army
GENERAL QAMAR JAVED BAJWA
Pakistan
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan army
