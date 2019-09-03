Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Government

Pakistan’s future is linked to democracy: COAS

44 mins ago
 
Says it is the beginning of change



Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan’s future is linked with democracy. He said it is the beginning of change.

“The youth can change the direction of the sea,” General Bajwa told Sindh students in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. “The youth bring about change all over the world,” he said.

The army chief said that Sindh is the soul of Pakistan and it played an important role in the creation of Pakistan.

General Bajwa said that the army rid Karachi of terrorists.

Army GENERAL QAMAR JAVED BAJWA Pakistan
 
