Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Government

Pakistanis to observe Friday as Kashmir Solidarity Day

22 mins ago
 

Peoples shout anti-Indian slogans in a Kashmiri solidarity rally in Lahore on September 1, 2019. Photo: AFP

The Government of Pakistan has decided to observe Friday, September 27 as Kashmir Solidarity Day, the interior ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

According to a notification, Prime Minister Imran Khan has given his approval to observe the day under the theme “Let us save children of Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir”.

Public rallies will be held across the country to express support for the people of the occupied Himalayan territory.

Related: Disappointed as a human by world’s silence on Kashmir: PM

The interior secretary advised the government departments to plan different activities to mark the day.

PM Khan is currently in New York to attend the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly. He will address the session on September 27.

The prime minister will apprise the world leaders of the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

