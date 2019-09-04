More than 90% of work on Kartarpur Corridor completed: FO

More than 90% of the work on Kartarpur Corridor has been completed on Pakistan’s side, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Wednesday.

“Pakistan has accepted India’s proposal to allow entry of 5,000 Sikh pilgrims,” Dr Muhammad Faisal told the media at the Wagah Border.

The third round of talks between India and Pakistan over the Kartarpur Corridor were held on Wednesday at Atari, where Pakistani and Indian officials discussed and finalized the draft agreement on opening the corridor.

When asked what action Pakistan would take if the Indian side does not complete the work by November, Dr Faisal said, “The Indian government is responsible for what they do.”

“India needs to show some flexibility as we have taken an unprecedented initiative to reflect our commitment with the minorities,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the Foreign Office is thinking of showing their progress to the media at the end of September, so that the people know about the entry points and bus routes. “There will be a reception point where FIA officers will be deployed to check identities,” he explained.

Talking about meeting, he said, “The environment was positive despite tensions over Kashmir.” He added that it was only focused on the corridor.

“We are committed to expedite the opening of the corridor for the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib in November,” said Dr Faisal.

Speaking at the International Sikh Convention in Lahore’s Governor House, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Pakistan will facilitate Sikhs from all over the world and ease its visa regime for them.

“Kartarpur is your Madina and Nankana Sahib is your Makkah,” he said. “We [Muslims] can’t even imagine someone keeping us away from Makkah or Madina,” the premier said amid applause from Sikhs in the audience.

