HOME > Government

Government offices to close at 3pm on September 6

15 mins ago
 

In this file photo, Pakistani policemen stand in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan office in Islamabad. (AFP)

All the government offices will close at 3pm on September 6 to commemorate Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day, the interior ministry announced Wednesday.

A statement issued by the ministry said that the government has decided to commemorate Friday as Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day.

It said that the decision to close offices at 3pm was taken to “commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan, observe solidarity with the people of Kashmir and visit families of martyrs and monuments”.

The 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan was also celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express support to Kashmiris.

India on August 5 ended the autonomous status of Kashmir by revoking articles 370 and 35a. According to reports, the Indian security forces have arrested 4,000 people in the valley, including politicians and right activists.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
