FO summons Indian envoy to lodge protest over ceasefire violations

Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned on Saturday Indian Charge d’ Affairs Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge its protest over ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

In a statement, the FO said that the Indian forces deliberately targeted innocent civilians who were participants of peaceful rallies organised to show solidarity with the people of Indian-administered Kashmir on September 6 in the Khuiratta sector.

The FO said that four civilians suffered serious injuries due to unprovoked firing by the Indian forces.

“The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” the FO statement said.

Mr Ahluwalia was earlier summoned to the FO on August 28 after two people, including a three-year-old girl, were killed in unprovoked firing by the Indian forces in Nekrun sector along the LoC.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.