FO summons Indian envoy to lodge protest over ceasefire violations

39 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned on Saturday Indian Charge d’ Affairs Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge its protest over ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

In a statement, the FO said that the Indian forces deliberately targeted innocent civilians who were participants of peaceful rallies organised to show solidarity with the people of Indian-administered Kashmir on September 6 in the Khuiratta sector.

The FO said that four civilians suffered serious injuries due to unprovoked firing by the Indian forces.

“The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” the FO statement said.

Mr Ahluwalia was earlier summoned to the FO on August 28 after two people, including a three-year-old girl, were killed in unprovoked firing by the Indian forces in Nekrun sector along the LoC.

