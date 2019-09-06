Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Government

Cabinet session rescheduled due to Muharram

51 mins ago
 

A meeting of the federal cabinet has been summoned by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday September 12, instead of Tuesday, in respect of  Muharram 9.

During the session, the cabinet will review the situation of Indian-administered Kashmir and other political matters of the country.

Conversion of visit visas to Chinese citizens into work visas, reconstitution of the board of directors of Pakistan Tobacco Board, Real Estate Ordinance 2019, issuance and suspension of airline licences, as well as appointment of private members in the Railway Board will be discussed.

