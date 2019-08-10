PEMRA tells channels to not air special programmes on Eid

The Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority has requested news channels to not air pre-recorded or live special programmes on Eid-ul-Azha because it “may hurt sentiments of not only our nation but also the Kashmiri brethren”.

It told the channels that August 14, the Independence Day, will be celebrated in “solidarity day with brave Kashmiris”.

Similarly, it said that August 15 will be observed as black day and the national flag will fly at half-mast.

The electronic media regulator advised the TV channels to “turn their logos Black & White throughout the day on August 15, 2019” to highlight Indian atrocities in India-administered Kashmir.

On August 8, the electronic media regulator had directed news channels to not invite any Indian celebrity, politician, journalist, and analysts in their talk shows for any kind of “comments” and “analysis”.

