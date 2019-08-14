Pemra bans TV ads with Indian actors, characters

The television watchdog, Pemra, has prohibited Pakistani television channels from carrying any advertisements with Indian actors and characters given the escalation of tensions with India over Kashmir.

“[T]he Government of Pakistan has announced [it will] celebrate Independence Day on August 14, 2019 as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’,” said the notice. “[H]owever, at the same time advertisements produced in India carrying Indian actors/characters/talent are being aired on Pakistani TV screens.” It aggravates the miseries of Pakistanis who are perturbed over Indian atrocities on Kashmiri brethren, it added.

Pemra invoked Section 27(a) of its ordinance of 2002 and amended in 2007.

It found ads on soap, washing powder, shampoo, body spray, noodles, face wash all produced by multinational companies.

The ban will stay in place until the ads are replaced by ones produced in Pakistan, said Pemra and which are approved by it. It said legal action would be taken. Pemra can suspend the TV channel’s license.