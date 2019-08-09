Pakistani flags to fly half-mast on August 15

Pakistani flags in residential areas and on the government buildings will fly half-mast on Thursday, as the country will observe ‘black day’ on August 15.

According to a notification issued by the ministry of interior, the decision has been taken to highlight the Indian atrocities in India-held Kashmir.

India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15.

Pakistan will observe it’s Independence Day on August 14 in solidarity with brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right to self-determination.

Related story: Pakistan suspends second rail link to India

On August 7, the National Security Council had decided to downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India after neighbouring country revoked the autonomous status of India-held Kashmir.

India earlier this week repealed article 370 and 35A of its constitution, revoking autonomous status of Indian-administered Kashmir. Article 370 granted special autonomy to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. It allowed the state’s assembly to make its own constitution and gave it autonomous state power.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.