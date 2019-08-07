‘Pakistan to observe August 15 as black day’

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that Pakistan has decided to take the matter of India’s annexation of Kashmir to the United Nations.

Pakistan will observe August 15 as a ‘black day’, Qureshi told parliament on Wednesday. The foreign minister also informed the house of the decisions taken in the meeting of the National Security Committee.

Earlier, the NSC decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend bilateral trade between the two countries.

India, earlier this week, repealed articles 370 and 35A of its constitution, revoking autonomous status of Indian-administered Kashmir. Article 370 granted special autonomy to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. It allowed the state’s assembly to make its own constitution and gave it autonomous state power.

Article 35A allowed the Jammu and Kashmir State Assembly to define who is and isn’t a permanent resident of the state. It also allowed the assembly to determine who gets state grants, who has the right to purchase land and property and who can permanently settle in the region.

Qureshi said that India wants to divert the world’s attention from its atrocities in Kashmir. However, he said that even the Indians are now criticising India’s “illegal” move in Kashmir.

History will prove India’s decision wrong, Qureshi said, adding that Modi’s decision had brought Hurriyat and other Kashmiri leaders on the same page.

“I challenge India to lift the curfew in the valley if the situation is under control,” the foreign minister said.

He urged the opposition leaders to set aside their differences and fight Kashmir’s case on every forum.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.