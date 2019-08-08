Pakistan to give befitting response if India wages war: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan warned India on Thursday that Pakistan would give it a befitting response if New Delhi tries to ‘impose’ war on Pakistan.

We will tell the world that India is carrying out genocide in Kashmir in an attempt to change the demography of the occupied valley, PM Khan told senior journalists in Islamabad.

The premier’s remarks come a few hours after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi ruled out war between Pakistan and India in the wake of New Dehli’s move to strip Kashmir of special status.

“Pakistan is not looking at the military option. We are rather looking at political, diplomatic, and legal options to deal with the prevailing situation,” said FM Qureshi during a press conference.

It’s a war of public opinion and we will win it, the prime minister said, adding that India could do anything to divert the world’s attention from its atrocities.

Criticising the Indian Prime Minister, he said that Prime Minister Modi’s government has a Hitler-like vision.

He assured the nation that his government will raise Kashmir’s issue on every forum.

