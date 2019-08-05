Orange Line project to be completed by 2020, court told 

Lahore’s Orange Line metro train project to be completed by 2020, the project in-charge told the Supreme Court on Monday.

The in-charge said that the first test train will run in January 2020.

The court expressed its anger over the delay in the project, which was supposed to be completed this year.

“The Supreme Court will ensure completion of Lahore’s Orange Line project,” remarked Justice Azmat Saeed.

The court then asked about the money spent on the project. Punjab transport secretary said that Rs169 billion have been spent so far.

The work on the project was halted after the Lahore Development Authority failed to release funds to the construction companies. Last year, the court had ordered the authority to release funds worth Rs400 million and Rs600 million to the construction companies after which work was restarted.

