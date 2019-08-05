Monday, August 5, 2019  | 3 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Transport

Orange Line project to be completed by 2020, court told 

2 hours ago
 

Lahore’s Orange Line metro train project to be completed by 2020, the project in-charge told the Supreme Court on Monday. 

The in-charge said that the first test train will run in January 2020.

The court expressed its anger over the delay in the project, which was supposed to be completed this year.

“The Supreme Court will ensure completion of Lahore’s Orange Line project,” remarked Justice Azmat Saeed.

Related: The chief justice is all praises for Lahore’s Orange Line Metro project

The court then asked about the money spent on the project. Punjab transport secretary said that Rs169 billion have been spent so far.

The work on the project was halted after the Lahore Development Authority failed to release funds to the construction companies. Last year, the court had ordered the authority to release funds worth Rs400 million and Rs600 million to the construction companies after which work was restarted.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Lahore Orange Line Supreme Court
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Orange line metro project, Supreme Court, court, Lahore, Justice Azmat Saeed
 
MOST READ
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.