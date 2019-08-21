Govt gives public easier access to laws with new website

The Ministry of Law and Justice has launched a website and an app so that people have easy access to federal laws.

The Pakistan Code website, www.pakistancode.gov.pk, contains more than 900 laws and an archive dating back to 1948, Law Minister Farogh Naseem announced during a press conference on Wednesday.

“It will be a tool for lawyers, judges, public servants, students and researchers,” he explained.

Every individual can access the laws on their laptops or mobile phones, he added. “Now you won’t have to visit libraries or invest money to know about laws.”

The Constitution of Pakistan, criminal laws, international cases, family laws, civil laws, labour laws and rules of business are mentioned on the website.

