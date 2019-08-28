FO summons Indian deputy high commissioner over ceasefire violations

Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned to the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Wednesday to lodge a protest against the ceasefire violations along the heavily militarised Line of Control.

Two people, including a three-year-old girl, were killed in Indian firing in Nekrun sector along the LoC on Tuesday.

Indian army troops ‘deliberately’ targeted the civilian population, killing 45-year-old Abdul Jalil and three-year-old Nausheen Fatima, Pakistan Army’s media wing had said in a statement.

According to the FO spokesperson, the Indian deputy high commissioner was told to make Indian forces abide by the 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

Dr Faisal, the FO spokesperson, said that the ceasefire violations by the Indian forces were a threat to regional peace.

On August 15, Pakistan killed five Indian army soldiers and destroyed their bunkers after three Pakistani soldiers were martyred in Indian firing, ISPR had said.

The fresh clashes between Indian and Pakistani forces started after New Delhi stripped Kashmir of its autonomous status.

In his address to the nation on August 26, Prime Minister Imran Khan had termed the BJP government’s move to revoke Kashmir’s special status as a “historical blunder.”

The premier had said that Pakistan had received information that India was planning to stage a “false flag operation” in Kashmir to justify a possible attack on Pakistan.

“Our army had prepared itself after we received the information,” PM Khan said.

He urged the world to intervene to ease tensions between the two countries, saying that India and Pakistan both have nuclear weapons. “No country will win this [war],” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.