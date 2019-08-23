Federal government has its eyes on Bahria Town’s Rs460b deposit 

The federal government has its eyes on the Rs460 billion which will be deposited by Bahria Town in an account set up by the Supreme Court for illegally acquiring 16,896 acres off Karachi’s Super Highway.

The Attorney General’s Office submitted a two-page application in the top court on August 22. “It is prayed that the entire money deposited by the Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd and held by the Supreme Court may be ordered to be deposited in the ‘public account of the federal government’,” it read.

The petition said that the money submitted to high courts and the Supreme Court becomes part of the federal government’s public funds. The money received by Bahria Town should be transferred to the federal government, it added.

Related: Supreme Court accepts Bahria Town’s Rs460b offer for Karachi Super Highway land

The court is expected to receive a Rs25 billion down payment from Bahria Town Karachi on August 27.

Justice Azmat Saeed said that the court will listen to the stance of the respondents and then make a decision.

The court has issued a notice to the Sindh government and asked for a reply. The case will be taken up after the end of the courts’ summer holidays. Justice Saeed will retire on August 27 and then a new bench will be formed to hear the case.

On March 21, Pakistan’s top court accepted Bahria Town’s offer to pay Rs460 billion for the land it illegally acquired off Karachi’s Super Highway. It did not include Bahria Town’s Sports City project. People who bought plots in the project will be reimbursed or merged into other projects.

On May 4, 2018 the court ruled that the Malir Development Authority illegally granted the land to Bahria Town.

The Sindh government had allotted the land to the MDA to build a housing scheme. The MDA, however, exchanged the land with Bahria Town, the court said. Bahria Town was even barred from selling any plots or apartments in the housing scheme. The top court was hearing a case on the implementation of its verdict.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.