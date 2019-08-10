1,350 Pakistani prisoners have returned from Saudi Arabia: Bukhari

At least 1,350 Pakistanis, who were imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, have returned home, Zulfi Bukhari, the special assistant to PM on overseas Pakistanis, said Saturday.

During his visit to Pakistan in February this year, Saudi Crown Prine Mohammed bin Salman had promised to release over 2,100 prisoners from Saudi jails.

At least 1,400 Pakistanis, who were deported from Saudi Arabia, have also returned to their country, Bukhari told reporters in Islamabad.

Qatar has also released 53 Pakistani prisoners from Doha’s central prison, he added.

The special assistant to PM Khan said that at least 600,000 Pakistanis have gone abroad for work in the PTI’s first year in the government.

Bukhari said that the government was signing new agreements with several countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, for jobs for Pakistani labourers.

