Judge Mohammad Bashir given additional charge of Accountability Court II

The law ministry gave on Monday additional charge of Accountability Court II to Judge Mohammad Bashir, days after the removal of Judge Arshad Malik.

The Islamabad High Court had recommended the law ministry to give Judge Bashir additional charge of Accountability Court II until a new judge is appointed in place of Judge Malik. A notification has also been issued in this regard.

On July 12, the IHC acting chief justice had asked the ministry to remove Judge Malik from his position as an accountability court judge until an investigation into a video scandal involving him was completed.

Judge Malik had sentenced Nawaz Sharif to jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, had alleged that the accountability court judge was pressured into sentencing the former premier.

During an explosive press conference a few days ago, Maryam had claimed the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and had admitted that. According to her, Judge Malik called PML-N leader Nasir Butt to his house himself to clear his conscience and she showed a video clip from their meeting.

However, in his letter to the IHC, Judge Malik denied Maryam’s accusations and said that there had never been any pressure on him to announce verdicts.

He had said the PML-N, more notably Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe him during the former premier’s trial and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him.

The accountability court judge had called for an investigation into the video.

