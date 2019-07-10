Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Karachi today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Karachi today (Wednesday) on an official trip.

He will be in the city for one day during which he will chair a meeting at Governor House on the peace situation in Karachi.

He will also be meeting traders, industrialists and political leaders during his visit. PM Khan will be briefed on the issues they are facing.

The premier will also be reviewing progress on the development packages for Karachi as well as the rest of Sindh.

He is scheduled to depart for Islamabad the same night.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.