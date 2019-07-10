Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Government

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Karachi today

3 hours ago
 

A file photo of the premier’s previous visit to Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Karachi today (Wednesday) on an official trip.

He will be in the city for one day during which he will chair a meeting at Governor House on the peace situation in Karachi.

He will also be meeting traders, industrialists and political leaders during his visit. PM Khan will be briefed on the issues they are facing.

The premier will also be reviewing progress on the development packages for Karachi as well as the rest of Sindh.

He is scheduled to depart for Islamabad the same night.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Imran Khan, Karachi, pti, business community, official visit, prime minister
 
MOST READ
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after 'successful' surgery
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after ‘successful’ surgery
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.