Hammad Azhar isn’t a federal minister anymore

The portfolio of the economic affairs division has been withdrawn from Hammad Azhar less than a day after it was awarded to him.

A notification issued by the cabinet division on July 9 announced that the portfolio has been given to Hafeez Shaikh, the adviser to the prime minister on finance, revenue and economic affairs.

Azhar was given the portfolio on July 8. He took oath as a federal minister the same day.

He was previously the state minister for revenue and presented the federal budget for the current fiscal year in the absence of a finance minister.

