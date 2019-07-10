Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Government

Hammad Azhar isn’t a federal minister anymore

49 mins ago
 

The portfolio of the economic affairs division has been withdrawn from Hammad Azhar less than a day after it was awarded to him.

A notification issued by the cabinet division on July 9 announced that the portfolio has been given to Hafeez Shaikh, the adviser to the prime minister on finance, revenue and economic affairs.

Related: Hammad Azhar takes oath as a federal minister

Azhar was given the portfolio on July 8. He took oath as a federal minister the same day.

He was previously the state minister for revenue and presented the federal budget for the current fiscal year in the absence of a finance minister.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
economic affairs Hammad Azhar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
hammad azhar, economic affairs division, hafeez shaikh, hafeez sheikh
 
MOST READ
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after 'successful' surgery
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after ‘successful’ surgery
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.