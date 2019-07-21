Sunday, July 21, 2019  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Environment

Govt rest houses, hospital fined for littering in Nathia Gali

53 mins ago
 

The Galiyat Development Authority has had it with people littering. But when it decided that it would fine people who litter, no one realised it meant the government too.

The authority, which operates under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, has imposed fines on government institutions for littering in Nathia Gali.

The WAPDA and C&W rest houses have been fined Rs10,000 for littering while Civil hospital has been fined Rs20,000.

The KP Wildlife Department has been fined Rs15,000 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Speaker’s House Rs10,000.

Last month, the authority decided to take action against people who litter. As the KP government focuses more on tapping into the province’s tourism potential, people are concerned about the environmental impact of these tourists.

Littering Nathia Gali
 




 
 
 
 
 
 
Nathia Gali, Littering, pollution, environment, gda, galiyat development authority, fine, wapda
 
