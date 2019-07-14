Sunday, July 14, 2019  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Government

Commission formed to investigate who’s responsible for Reko Diq situation

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

A commission is being formed to investigate who is responsible for the Reko Diq case. 

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the commission, which has been formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will investigate how Pakistan landed itself in a situation where it has been fined over $5 billion in damages.

The fine was imposed on Pakistan on Saturday by a World Bank arbitration court — the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. Pakistan has to pay Tethyan Copper $5.8 billion in damages.

The company had approached the World Bank’s arbitration court in 2012 after the Balochistan government declined its lease request.

Related: Pay $5.8b damages to Tethyan Copper, international court tells Pakistan

Pakistan’s Supreme Court had terminated the deal in 2013. The mining company said that it had invested over $220 milion on Reko Diq.

The company is still “willing to strike a deal with Pakistan,” Tethyan board chair William Hayes said in a statement. But added that “it would continue protecting its commercial and legal interests until the dispute was over.”

Prime Minister Khan now wants the commission to find out what happened and who is responsible.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Pakistan Reko Diq
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Reko Diq, Pakistan, world bank, balochistan, imran khan, commission formed, reko diq commission
 
MOST READ
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after 'successful' surgery
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after ‘successful’ surgery
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.