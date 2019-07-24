Wednesday, July 24, 2019  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Government

Cabinet likely to issue white paper on govt’s one-year performance

2 hours ago
 

PM Imran Khan chairs federal cabinet at PM office in Islamabad on July 9, 2019. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Thursday after completing his US visit.

The cabinet is likely to take a decision to issue a white paper on its one-year performance. A possible protest movement by the opposition parties will also be discussed in the meeting.

The Afghan peace process and Kashmir dispute will also come under discussion during the meeting. The prime minister will take his cabinet into confidence over his US visit.

PM Khan is returning to Pakistan on July 25 after a three-day visit to the US.

The PTI said it will give PM Khan a big welcome at the airport upon his arrival.

Aamir Mehmood Kiani, the PTI’s secretary general, said in a statement that the party will observe July 25 as the “day of thanks”.

He urged the party workers to reach the new Islamabad airport to welcome PM Khan.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
