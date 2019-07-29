Balochistan government to ban unregistered NGOs

The Balochistan government decided on Monday to place a ban on unregistered NGOs in the province.

The implementation of the Financial Action Task Force’s action plan was discussed during a meeting of the government officials. It was chaired by Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

There are at least 4,892 registered NGOs in the province, of which only 1,418 are functional, the official of industries and commerce department told the meeting participants.

The meeting was told that the counter-terrorism department has registered 55 money laundering cases and 29 people have been arrested so far.

A JIT has been formed to probe the assets and accounts of banned outfits, the officials said.

The deputy commissioners were told to collect the details of NGOs in the province after which the unregistered ones will be banned.

CM Kamal told officials that it was important to implement the FATF action plan to maintain peace in the country.

