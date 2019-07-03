Wednesday, July 3, 2019  | 29 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Transport

25,000 Karachi motorcyclists fined for not wearing helmets

2 hours ago
 

 

Photo: Online

Everyone riding a motorcycle in Karachi now has to wear a helmet or else. The traffic police have fined 25,531 people a collective Rs3.8 million in the last two days.

A total of 16,014 motorcycles were impounded.

Karachi Additional IG Ameer Sheikh had directed the police to start a helmet awareness campaign in the city from July 1.

Related: No fuel for Gujranwala motorcyclists riding without helmets

During the campaign Helmet Nahi To Kuch Nahi, Sheikh said that motorcyclists will be fined for not wearing helmets. He instructed people to buy helmets if they don’t have any. He added that special camps will be set up where helmets will be sold at lower costs.

“It will be prohibited to ride a motorcycle on Sharae Faisal without a helmet,” warned Sheikh.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani also attended the event. They will also be a part of the campaign. They both appealed to motorcyclists to cooperate with the police.

TOPICS:
Karachi motorcycle
 
