HOME > Government

Yearly report to be reviewed at CCI meeting

13 mins ago

Photo: Online

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the Council of Common Interest at Prime Minister House today (Monday).

The meeting will review its yearly report and deliberate on issues.

It will be attended by the chief ministers of all four provinces and members of the federal cabinet.

Issues being faced by the provincial governments will also be discussed. A report will also be presented on the EOBI and workers welfare fund.

The prime minister will also look into decisions made at past CCI meetings and discuss issues of national interest.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
cci Imran Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
imran khan, cci, murad ali shah, jam kamal, usman buzdar, mahmood khan, tax
 
MOST READ
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Today’s outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Here’s what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.