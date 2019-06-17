Yearly report to be reviewed at CCI meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the Council of Common Interest at Prime Minister House today (Monday).

The meeting will review its yearly report and deliberate on issues.

It will be attended by the chief ministers of all four provinces and members of the federal cabinet.

Issues being faced by the provincial governments will also be discussed. A report will also be presented on the EOBI and workers welfare fund.

The prime minister will also look into decisions made at past CCI meetings and discuss issues of national interest.

