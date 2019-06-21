UN restores Islamabad’s status as a family station

The United Nations has restored Islamabad’s status as a family station for its security staff.

This was confirmed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Twitter. The restoration of this status means that UN employees can bring their families to Pakistan. It was earlier deemed too dangerous.

The new status came into effect on June 14. The decision was made on the recommendation of the under secretary-general of the UN Department for Safety and Security.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi also took to Twitter to comment on the development. “This is a positive development on which we all worked together,” she said in reply to Qureshi’s tweet.

