Friday, June 21, 2019  | 17 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Government

UN restores Islamabad’s status as a family station

47 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The United Nations has restored Islamabad’s status as a family station for its security staff.

This was confirmed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Twitter. The restoration of this status means that UN employees can bring their families to Pakistan. It was earlier deemed too dangerous.

The new status came into effect on June 14. The decision was made on the recommendation of the under secretary-general of the UN Department for Safety and Security.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi also took to Twitter to comment on the development. “This is a positive development on which we all worked together,” she said in reply to Qureshi’s tweet.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Islamabad islamabad hotels un
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
UN, Islamabad, united nations, family station, pakistan
 
MOST READ
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is the new ISI DG
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is the new ISI DG
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.