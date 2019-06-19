UK won’t sign treaties for politically motivated extradition: foreign secretary

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said that there is no extradition treaty the UK would ever sign that would allow for politically motivated extradition.

He told the media this after a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday. Qureshi assured Hunt that Pakistan will not misuse any agreement. The British foreign secretary has promised that the UK will help Pakistan get off the FATF’s grey list.

The British foreign secretary’s remarks come a day after Pakistani government officials claimed that they have signed an MoU with the British government to bring former finance minister Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan.

“An MoU has been signed to bring Ishaq Dar back,” Special Assistant to the PM on Accountability Shehzad Akbar said on Tuesday. His [Ishaq Dar’s] extradition note has yet to be signed, he said. “He will then be presented before a magistrate there,” Akbar added.

Special Adviser to the PM for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ishaq Awan, who also spoke with reporters, said Dar will come back soon. “We will make you meet him,” she told them.

Dar, a close aide of former premier Nawaz Sharif, is absconding in a corruption case. The case is currently being heard by an accountability court.

In its reference, NAB had alleged that his assets were “disproportionate to his known sources of income for which he could not reasonably account for”. Dar had called the assets beyond income case against him fraudulent.

He said that he was being punished for mediating between two institutions after the Dawn Leaks scandal. “Even a blind person can see that it is not justice,” Dar had told SAMAA TV last October. “Everything of mine is documented,” he had said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.