HOME > Government

Shaukat Yousafzai looks ‘purrfect’ in official PTI KP Facebook livestream

2 hours ago

Photos of KP Minister of Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and his fellow officials sporting cat ears and whiskers went viral on Friday night after the social media team running the live broadcast on the official PTI KP Facebook page forgot to disable the cat filter.  

The minister was addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting.

A user viewing the live stream pointed out the error and asked the admins of the page to “turn off the cat filter as the minister had turned into a cat”.

However, screenshots of the now-deleted video went viral on Twitter and Facebook and people are having a ball.

The video may have been deleted but pictures are still circulating on social media.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
cabinet KP Shaukat Ali Yousafzai
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
cat filter, KP ministers, facebook live, cabinet meeting, information minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai
 
MOST READ
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Today’s outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Here’s what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi's poor eat now?
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi’s poor eat now?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.