Shaukat Yousafzai looks ‘purrfect’ in official PTI KP Facebook livestream

Photos of KP Minister of Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and his fellow officials sporting cat ears and whiskers went viral on Friday night after the social media team running the live broadcast on the official PTI KP Facebook page forgot to disable the cat filter.

The minister was addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting.

A user viewing the live stream pointed out the error and asked the admins of the page to “turn off the cat filter as the minister had turned into a cat”.

However, screenshots of the now-deleted video went viral on Twitter and Facebook and people are having a ball.

WTH! KPK Minister turns into a kitty, apparently they uploaded live facebook video stream with cat filter on. Imagine their level of efficiency. Hillarious😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nO8SKJ8K0i — Mustafa Abdullah Baloch (@MustafaBaloch_) June 14, 2019

According to KP government’s social media team we now have a cat in the cabinet #Filter pic.twitter.com/LNl7zwOfLU — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) June 14, 2019

Positive image of Pakistan is being promoted though a press conference streamed live on Facebook with cat filter on ministers of KP province.. pic.twitter.com/ihjxarISfe — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) June 14, 2019

“Filter hata lo, banda billi bana hua hi” pic.twitter.com/Vqx5xBKf2K — Daanika Kamal (@daanistan) June 14, 2019

The video may have been deleted but pictures are still circulating on social media.

